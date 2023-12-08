Philippine DFA Engages in Quiet Diplomacy for Release of Hostages in Red Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) of the Philippines announced on Friday that it is employing 'quiet diplomacy' to secure the release of 17 Filipinos held hostage by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The DFA assures that coordination with foreign nations, including Japan and Greece, is ongoing to facilitate their release.

DFA Undersecretary Eduardo Jose De Vega confirmed that 12 of the 17 hostages have been able to contact their families in the Philippines, reporting that none of them were harmed. De Vega expressed hope for the hostages' release before Christmas, though no definite date has been set. The Philippine government is committed to providing necessary assistance to the 17 hostages and their families throughout this ordeal, ensuring their safety and working towards a positive resolution.