Philippine Coast Guard Officers Honored by Korean Environmental Group

MANILA: In a significant recognition of their contributions to marine environment protection, three officers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) were honored by a South Korean environmental awards group.

According to Philippines News Agency, The Korean World Green International Award Committee (KWGIAC) presented the awards in a ceremony held at the PCG National Headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Thursday. Vice Admiral Rolando Punzalan Jr., PCG Deputy Commandant for Operations, and Vice Admiral Allan Victor Dela Vega, PCG Deputy Commandant for Administration, received the 'Top Excellence Award.' Additionally, Captain Christopher Auro, PCG District Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Commander, was granted the 'Excellence Award.'

The award ceremony was led by KWGIAC Chair Park Kwang Young and World Green Award Committee Special Advisor in the Philippines, Auxiliary Rear Admiral Oscar Kyungsun Oh. Vice Admiral Punzalan, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing that it symbolizes the collective effort of the PCG in safeguarding the country's maritime resources. The PCG also presented plaques and certificates of appreciation to Park and Oh for their visit, acknowledging the importance of international collaboration in environmental protection.