Philippine Army Intensifies Talks with Families of Active Rebels in Leyte

TACLOBAN: The Philippine Army is increasing its dialogues with families of the remaining 19 active New People's Army (NPA) combatants in Leyte, aiming to eliminate insurgency in the province. Brig. Gen. Noel Vestuir, commander of the 802nd Infantry Brigade, stated on Tuesday that they have been collaborating with local government and village officials to engage with the rebels' families.

According to Philippines News Agency, these families are believed to have contact with their relatives who are still engaged in the armed struggle and could play a key role in persuading them to surrender. The military and local government have also provided assistance to these families to ensure they are not swayed to support the rebellion. Of the 19 active NPA rebels from Leyte, six are from Mahaplag town; four from Kananga; two each from Jaro and Albuera; and one each from Carigara, Alangalang, MacArthur, Baybay City, and Hindang town. Vestuir mentioned that some NPA members from Leyte are operating in Samar provinces. The regular dialogues are part of the Army's Friends Rescued Engagement through Their Families (FReE Families) initiative, a local government-led peace program encouraging NPA members to lay down their arms and embrace peace through their families.