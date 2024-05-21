Philippine and Brunei Chambers of Commerce to Establish Partnership

Manila - The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is set to enhance economic ties with Brunei by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Brunei Darussalam.

According to Philippines News Agency, the signing will occur during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s official visit to Brunei Darussalam from May 28 to 29. Mangio emphasized the MOU's objective to foster closer cooperation across various sectors. "We will sign an MOU with Brunei's Chamber of Commerce, that's the time we will know what are the possible collaborations and cooperations our members and the business sector can avail of," she stated in an interview on Monday.

The partnership is expected to bolster economic engagement and strengthen bilateral relations between the two Southeast Asian nations. Furthermore, Mangio revealed that the PCCI plans to invite its Bruneian counterpart to participate in an upcoming halal forum in Manila, underscoring the potential for increased trade and investment within the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).