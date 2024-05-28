PhilHealth to Study Doubling Hemodialysis Coverage to PHP5,200

MANILA: The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will study a proposal to double its coverage amount for hemodialysis from the current PHP2,600 per session to PHP5,200, an official announced on Tuesday. At a press conference at the Batasang Pambansa Complex, PhilHealth Executive Vice President Eli Santos explained that the goal of this proposed increase is to eliminate out-of-pocket costs for hemodialysis patients.

According to Philippines News Agency, erythropoietin, commonly used by dialysis patients, is often purchased outside dialysis facilities, adding to patient costs. House Deputy Majority Leader and ACT-CIS party-list lawmaker Erwin Tulfo expressed optimism that increasing the coverage amount to PHP5,200 is feasible following a meeting with PhilHealth officials. "Based on our meeting earlier, I think it's doable. Congress allocates funds for PhilHealth each year based on available budget, so that could be a source," Tulfo said. He noted that the current hemodialysis cost of PHP2,600 per session does not typically cover the necessary vials for patients. Santos highlighted that PhilHealth's assets amount to PHP589.5 billion, including PHP463.7 billion in reserve funds.

Tulfo also reported that mammograms and ultrasound have been included in PhilHealth's Konsulta Packages nationwide since May 15. Santos stated that the capitation rate for the Konsulta program has increased to PHP1,700 per patient for both government and private providers. PhilHealth is also exploring the inclusion of basic dental services in its packages under the Universal Health Care (UHC) law. This follows Senator Raffy Tulfo's observation that current dental procedures are limited to tooth extractions and cleft palate surgeries. PhilHealth president and CEO Emmanuel Ledesma mentioned that the agency has sufficient funds for such services. PhilHealth Benefits Development and Research Development senior manager Melanie Santillan indicated that the Philippine Dental Association (PDA) is currently standardizing dental services to ensure patient safety.