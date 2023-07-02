Home Athletic PH bows to South Korea, ends up 6th in FIBA Women’s Asia

Gilas Pilipinas' campaign in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup ended on a sad note on Saturday after it bowed to South Korea, 71-80, in the battle for fifth place at State Sports Centre in Sydney. A show of might in the second and third quarters turned out to be enough for the Koreans as Gilas' fourth-quarter comeback fell short. After trailing, 18-19, in the first quarter, South Korea responded with a 26-15 second quarter before keeping in step with Gilas' offense in the third to open a 66-55 lead entering the fourth. Gilas started the final frame strong and came to within three, 68-71, with 4:32 remaining. But Kang Lee-Seul fired a back-breaking three with 3:59 left that sparked South Korea's endgame push to seal the win. Park Ji-Hyun led South Korea with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four steals, while Kim Dan-Bi added 14 points, five rebounds, and seven assists. Shin Ji-Hyun and Park Ji-Su each chipped in 11 points with Park also grabbing 16 rebounds for the double-double. Afril Bernardino led Gilas with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals. California-born Filipino Vanessa De Jesus' first stint with Gilas ended on a second straight playoff game struggle as she was held to just five points on 2-of-13 field goals, although she too had four rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Despite the defeat, Gilas' sixth-place finish is its best since getting promoted to Division A in 2015. Meanwhile, it's going to be Japan versus China in the final after scoring blowout wins in the semifinals. Japan crushed New Zealand, 88-52, in the first semifinal, while China took down host Australia, 74-60, in the other Final 4 tie. New Zealand and Australia will first dispute the bronze on Sunday before Japan and China go at it for the championship.

