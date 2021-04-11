​Since its establishment 82 years ago, the Brunei Malay Teachers Association, PGGMB plays its role in together educating the people towards developing the country especially in education. Yang Berhormat Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Begawan Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Seri Paduka Haji Awang Umar underlined the matter at the 71st PGGMB Representative General Meeting yesterday morning in PGGMB School Kampung Sungai Akar. He added, PGGMB is facing challenges in terms of shaping its relevance in this era to remain useful to the community and the country.

He further stated that relevance will only exist by instilling solidarity among Malay teachers in the country for the public and nation’s interest.

Yang Berhormat the officiated the 71st PGGMB Representative General Meeting, 2020-2021. The meeting aimed to review and discuss the financial year report. At the event, 34 students from PGGMB schools who obtained 5 ‘A’s in the Primary School Assessment exam 2020 received the excellent student certificate.

