Buy car petrol in advance and don't worry or be panicked for purchase on the eve of Hari Raya Aidilfitri. That is the recommendation from Brunei Shell Marketing Company Sendirian Berhad, BSM to members of the public who wish to buy car petrol. According to BSM, several petrol stations will extend their operating hours until midnight during the Aidilfitri celebration.

According to Dayang Siti Fairuzhairanie Binti Dato Paduka Haji Wahab, Retail Executive of BSM, 18 petrol stations will be open and in operation during Hari Raya Aidilfitri. There are 8 in Brunei Muara District including one on Brunei River, 4 in Tutong District, 5 petrol stations in Belait District and one in Temburong District. On the second day of Hari Raya, 32 petrol stations will be opened and by the third day of Hari Raya, all 37 petrol stations will be operating as normal.

Information on petrol station operating hours during Hari Raya Aidilfitri can be obtained through newspapers and the BSM website, bsm.com.bn as well as social media such as facebook and instagram @bruneishellmarketing or contact the customer call centre or BSM Call Centre at 2244739.

Source: Radio Television Brunei