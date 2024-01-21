Peter Groseclose Misses Semifinals in Winter Youth Olympics Short Track Event

MANILA: In the 4th Winter Youth Olympics held at Gangneung Ice Arena in Gangwon Province, South Korea, Filipino-American short track speed skater Peter Groseclose did not advance to the semifinals of the Men's 1,000-meter event on Sunday. The 16-year-old from Oakton, Virginia, finished fourth in his quarterfinal heat with a time of one minute and 28.889 seconds.

According to Philippines News Agency, China's Xinzhe Zhang claimed victory with a time of 1:26.257, while Turkey's Muhammed Bozdag and Japan's Raito Kida secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively. John-Henry Krueger, a two-time Winter Olympics medalist and Groseclose's coach, commented on the young skater's performance. He noted that Groseclose stayed on the outside of the pack for too long, which is a tactical disadvantage in short track speed skating. This positioning required more effort to keep pace with the group, contributing to his result.

Krueger also reflected on Groseclose's potential improvements for his upcoming 500-meter race scheduled for Monday. He mentioned that the 500m race is less about strategy and more about physical strength, considering it a better fit for Groseclose's abilities.

The report further highlighted Groseclose's performance in the 1,500m event held on Saturday, where he finished sixth in his group. Other Filipino athletes participating in the Winter Youth Olympics include 14-year-old freestyle skier Laetaz Amihan Rabe, who resides in Switzerland and carried the Philippine flag during the opening ceremony, and Canada-based cross-country skier Avery Uriel Balbanida, aged 16.

Ada Milby is leading Team Philippines as chef de mission, accompanied by officials from the Philippine Skating Union and the Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation.

Gangwon Province holds the distinction of being the first Asian host of the Winter Youth Olympics, a prestigious event for athletes aged 15 to 18 years. The Yonhap news agency reported that this edition of the Winter Youth Olympics is the largest ever, with 1,803 athletes from 79 countries participating in 81 events across seven sports. The event, showcasing a diverse range of winter sports talents, will conclude on February 1.