In an effort to improve the relationship between the Government and the people as well as to disseminate information, programmes, development as well as progress of the mukim through Pelita Brunei newspaper, the Department of Information, Prime Minister’s Office through Temburong District Information Branch yesterday held the Personal Contact Programme for Kampung Menengah, Mukim Bangar. The programme took place at the hall of Kampung Menengah.

The delegation was led by Dayang Sastra Sarini binti Haji Julaini, Acting Deputy Director of Information who, among others, shared an advice and methods to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as well as reminders of the dissemination of false information that could be taken action under the legislation of Section 148 of the Public Order Act Section 34. Dayang Hajah Ilyasuriani binti Dato Paduka Haji Hamdani, System Manager of E-Government National Centre also delivered the briefing on e-Darussalam portal and Talian Darussalam 123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei