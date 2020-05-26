​RTB crew also visited several houses in other district to see how the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri was performed with the family.

At the residence of Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Umarali bin Esung, Member of the Legislative Council, the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri was performed with the family by following the guideline set by the Ministry of Health. In the month of Syawal, Muslims should continue performing religious deeds such as reading the Holy Al-Quran and sunat six days of fasting in Syawal as it brings huge benefits.

Although no handshakes are allowed, modern technology enables communication with one another. This provides the opportunity to strengthen relations, and make Hari Raya greetings to friends and family to replace physical meetings.

Muslims in Temburong District also celebrate Hari Raya Aidil Fitri with the takbir and Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer at home with the family. In the said district, RTB crew took a closer look at the residence of Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, Member of the Legislative Council.

Although the Hari Raya Aidil Fitri festivity is not the same as previous years, people can experience new opportunity to celebrate Aidil Fitri in a new atmosphere, such as performing the Sunat Aidil Fitri at home.

Residents in Belait District also did not miss the opportunity to perform the Sunat Hari Raya Aidil Fitri prayer. While performing the prayer, precautionary measures and practices must be increased especially for large families. This is to ensure that the guidelines such as implementing social distancing and avoid shaking hands.

Source: Radio Television Brunei