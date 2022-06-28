VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peplink today unveils the new and improved mobile router, MAX BR1 Mini . The all-rounder offers durability, compactness, versatility, and numerous features to support use cases involving large network deployments and out-of-band (OOB) management.

Starting from $349, the new BR1 Mini offers reliable LTE connectivity at 300mbps throughput, 2x Gigabit Ethernet ports with power-over-ethernet capability, Wi-Fi 5 and eSIM support. It also comes with a Micro-Fit industrial connector to maximize deployment possibilities.

While industry grade quality of the device is crucial when it comes to specific deployment scenarios, Peplink’s MAX BR1 Mini can be further upgraded with cloud and OOB management features by adding a PrimeCare subscription. Peplink InTouch – the said OOBM feature – enables remote management of third party devices (such as IP cameras, phones and access control devices). Better yet, InTouch is a game changer to existing solutions on the market as it does not require any dedicated OOBM equipment or remote PC licenses.

The BR1 Mini can also be augmented with the Feature Pack, which enhances the reliability and flexibility with session-persistent failover, latency smoothing, WiFi as WAN, and smart vehicle ignition-sensing capabilities.

Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink said, “Since its first launch in 2017, the BR1 Mini’s high performance-to-price, reliability and wide compatibility with existing network infrastructure have been key winning features among financial institutions, retail shops, convenient stores, vaccination sites, and more.”

“The new BR1 Mini is even better because it combines improved throughput speed with loads of useful software features to offer a cost-effective remote management solution to manage network branches and their growing number of connected devices,” added Keith Chau.

MAX BR1 Mini is available in LTE CAT-4, CAT-6 or CAT-7 (US only) models. PrimeCare subscription and Feature Pack bundles are available through Peplink authorized resellers and https://estore.peplink.com/

