VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Peplink, a company that makes connectivity reliable, has joined together with Telkomsel, a subsidiary of state-owned enterprise Telkom Indonesia, to help businesses in Indonesia transform into cloud-ready, fully online organizations.

Telkomsel is the leading digital telco company in Indonesia that serves more than 169 million customers across Indonesia. Its IoT services unit, Telkomsel IoT, collaborates with Peplink to power its managed services and solutions. Peplink’s extensive product portfolio of wired and wireless SD-WAN routers support Telkomsel to provide reliable enterprise-grade connectivity to businesses anywhere, even at locations with poor coverage.

Telkomsel has used Peplink as part of their Telkomsel IoT Managed SD-WAN solutions in more than 2000 sites for regional subsidiaries of nationwide banking, such as Bank BJB Syariah and Bank Iampung, and also retail enterprises. These deployments have greatly improved network uptime and the operating efficiency for these customers, despite the challenging locations in some of those branches.

With these valuable case references and Peplink’s full line-up of enterprise, 4G and 5G routers and software that can provide reliable connectivity in any challenging deployment conditions, Telkomsel will have more advanced managed IoT solutions providing cost-effective, reliable connectivity solutions to customers in energy, mining and manufacturing markets. Telkomsel will also have access to Peplink’s comprehensive enterprise 5G product portfolio in order to be the first mover with 5G managed SD-WAN.

Peplink’s SD-WAN is built to ensure network speed and reliability on any wired or mobile networks. Using Peplink’s SpeedFusion technology which fuses multiple WAN networks together, customers are protected from sudden network interruptions or latency spikes during critical tasks, such as important video calls or point-of-sale transactions. All Peplink routers can be remotely managed from one single screen via the cloud, greatly reducing the overhead of managing multiple network branches.

“Telkomsel and Peplink had a great headstart in the past year. We now look forward to creating many more outstanding use cases in this fast growing market,” said Keith Chau, General Manager of Peplink.

“Telkomsel is committed to always presenting digital IoT solutions that all industrial sectors can utilize through the use of appropriate technology. As a way to make it happen, Telkomsel collaborates with the world’s leading technology companies such as Peplink. With the support of 4G and 5G networks and Peplink superior technology, this collaboration will provide more comprehensive solutions according to customer needs, such as automation, network security, and increased productivity,” said Vice President Internet of Things Telkomsel Alfian Manullang.

Peplink makes connectivity reliable. Peplink’s ecosystem, SpeedFusion technology and SD-WAN routers have been deployed around the world, helping thousands of customers from many industries increase bandwidth, enhance Internet reliability, reduce connectivity cost, or enable new deployment possibilities.

Telkomsel is a leading digital telecommunication company that continues to open up more opportunities and possibilities by enabling digital connectivity, digital platform, and digital services developed by prioritizing the benefits of technology for all levels of society across the country. Telkomsel has been consistently deploying 4G mobile broadband networks and developing 5G networks, as well as enriching innovative digital solutions including Mobile Gaming, Digital Entertainment, Digital Lifestyle, Mobile Financial Services, Enterprise Solutions, and Internet of Things. During its 26 years of existence, today Telkomsel has served more than 169 million customers across Indonesia supported by more than 237,000 BTS. Our Customer Service agents can be accessed through telkomsel.com, facebook.com/telkomsel, Twitter @telkomsel, and Instagram @telkomsel as well as Telkomsel’s virtual assistant, MyTelkomsel application.

