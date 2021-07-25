Festive stages in all districts continue to enliven the nights of the 75th Royal Birthday celebration.

The festive stage in Tutong District, showcased a pentarama performance organised by the Information Department through the Nationhood Unit, Strategic Communication Section and District Information branches. The drama sketch ‘COVID Oh COVID’ by the Putera Seni Group tells the story of awareness on COVID-19. Present were members of the Legislative Council and Awang Haji Shahrul Jeffri bin Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim, Acting Director of Information.

Meanwhile in the town centre, the final of the Poetry declamation Contest for Secondary Schools and Colleges nationwide was held. The contest participated by six schools aimed to expose secondary school and college students on the rhythm of Brunei syair or poetry declamation. Present was Awang Suip bin Haji Abd Wahab, Director of Language and Literature Bureau.

The festive stage located at the Bangar Town Wharf in Temburong, showcased a tausyeh performance by the Utama Mohd Salleh Mosque Youths and Kampung Piasau-Piasau Surau Female Youths. Also held was a talk delivered by Awang Hilman bin Haji Salim, Director of the Fiqh Al-Usrah Study Centre which touched on the greatness of Prophet Muhammad Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam.

