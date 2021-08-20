As part of the control and safety measures, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy also explained that the payment of pensions on the following days at payment counters at branches will no longer be available and will be conducted only via appointment.

The Ministry of Finance and Economy also seeks cooperation from recipients to comply with the directives issued by the authorities who will be helping with the vehicle queue as well as advice issued by the Ministry of Health on NOT arriving in groups, exiting the car and gathering at the payment area while waiting for their turns, and to leave the area immediately after completing their matters.

Any enquiries on payment procedures contact the number 238 0822 or 2383469 for Brunei Muara District; 333 1597 or 333 5579 for Belait District; Tutong District at 422 1296; and 522 1532 for Temburong District.

Source: Radio Television Brunei