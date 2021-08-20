Following the increasing spread of COVID-19 as well as the reinforcement of the control measures in Brunei Darussalam specifically on mass gatherings, the Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy explained that the payment of service and derivative pensions for August will be conducted via drive-thru.

Yang Berhormat said that the payment of service and derivative pensions will be made via drive-thru on Thursday, 26th of August 2021 and Saturday, 28th of August 2021 from 7:30 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon at the following locations. For Brunei Muara District, it will be held at the International Convention Centre; for Tutong District it is at the Tutong Sports Complex, and for Belait District is at the Car Porch of the Treasury Branch, which is at the Government Offices New Building. Meanwhile for Temburong District, the payment of pensions will be made at the Treasury Department’s Office counter through appointment.

Source: Radio Television Brunei