The Jejak Kasih Programme by the Brunei Darussalam Nurses’ Association, PENJURU aims to raise awareness among nurses to always be attentive towards people with special needs.

In Belait District, PENJURU presented contributions from the Jejak Kasih Programme to 2 former nurses, Dayang Hajah Jamilah Binti Salleh and Dayang Hajah Radziah Binti Haji Ali. The contributions were presented by Datin Paduka Hajah Suraya Noraidah Binti Abdullah, President of PENJURU.

Meanwhile in Tutong District, PENJURU visited three houses of former nurses and midwife with special needs. According to the president of PENJURU, this year’s programme has realised the associations’ goal to be closer to the community and provide moral support as well as love towards former nurses and midwives in the country.

Source: Radio Television Brunei