In conjunction with the World Nurses and Midwives Day, the Brunei Darussalam Nurses Association, PENJURU held the PENJURU Charity Run 2021. Yesterday morning’s run was held at Health Promotion Centre in Berakas.

Present was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji AWANG Mohd Isham Bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health. Two categories were competed namely the Virtual Run and 10- kilometre Charity Run.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health also led the 1.3 kilometre walkathon. The event continued with presentation of certificates to sponsors and winners of both categories. The run among others aimed to collect fund for PENJURU fund and to encultured solidarity and healthy activities.

Source: Radio Television Brunei