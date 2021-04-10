Leadership in families must apply adequate, excellent and strong religious values. This is because happy families come from members that possess high religious belief principles. The matter was among the contents of the talk on ‘ Pengukuhan Institusi Keluarga Bahagia’ or Strengthening of a Happy Family Institution, held at the Pengiran Muda ‘Abdul Wakeel Mosque in Kiudang, Tutong District.

The talk which highlighted on the strengthening of the happy family institution was delivered by Awang Haji Azman bin Haji Musa, Tutong District Chief Religious Officer. The talk among others aims to give an understanding and awareness on the importance of family well-being by practicing a disciplined and civilized life, inline with the teachings of Islam. This is because the strengthening of a family institution greatly depends on several factors especially a high appreciation of Islam. Present, was Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei