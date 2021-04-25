The voting and selection of Penghulu of Mukim Pekan Tutong and Village Head for Kampung Penanjong was held yesterday morning at the Penanjong Primary Schoo Hall in Kampung Penanjong, Tutong District.

In attendance was Awang Mohd Amirul Hadi bin Haji Mohd Tajudin, Acting Tutong District Officer. The voting and selection of Penghulu of Mukim Pekan Tutong will resume on Sunday, the 2nd of May 2021 at the Tutong Civic Centre Complex, together with the voting and selection of a Village Head for Kampung Sengkarai. Also present was a Member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei