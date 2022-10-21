​The Pencinta Kalam Allah Project of Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association who completed the reading of 30 chapters of Al-Quran, was feted with the 4th Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony. The function took place at the Association Headquarters, 21st October afternoon.

Present was Dayang Hajah Siti Hafsah binti Haji Abdul Halim, Chief Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam Girl Guides Association. Some 45 member of the association participated in the 4th Pencinta Kalam Allah project. Also present was Datin Hajah Masni binti Haji Mohd Ali, Lifelong Vice President of the Association. The project aimed to encourage the association’s members to get closer to Al-Quran which is the complete life guide.

Source: Radio Television Brunei