PBBM reaffirms PH, US ‘deep connection’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday renewed the Philippines' 'deep connection' with its long-time ally, the United States (US). This, as he joined the celebration of the Philippine-American Friendship Day. 'On this joyous occasion of Philippine-American Friendship Day, we commemorate the deep connection between our nations, built on the foundation of trust and collaboration,' Marcos said in a Facebook post. Marcos vowed that the Philippines would stand united with the US. He said the continued collaboration and cooperation with the US would bring progress and development to the Philippines. 'As allies, let us continue to stand together, embracing the values of democracy, freedom and equality, forging a path towards a more prosperous and inclusive future for all,' Marcos said. Marcos' official visit to the US in May affirmed the two nations' strong ties. His visit has yielded at least USD1.3 billion (PHP71.8 billion) worth of investment pledges that have the potential to create around 6,700 new jobs for Filipinos. In 1955, then president Ramon Magsaysay signed Proclamation 212 establishing the observance of Philippine-American Day. The following year, the celebration became an annual event through Proclamation 363. Under the administration of Marcos' father and namesake, Ferdinand E. Marcos, the Philippine-American Day was renamed Philippine-American Friendship Day and moved its celebration every July 4, overshadowing the observance of the date as Republic Day. The practice of celebrating Philippine-American Friendship Day and Philippine Republic Day was abolished under the leadership of former president Corazon Aquino but was reconstituted by then president Fidel V. Ramos in 1996

Source: Philippines News Agency