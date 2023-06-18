PBBM guarantees aid for evacuees until Mayon Volcano calms down

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has expressed relief that displaced families in Albay province are still in 'good condition,' despite Mayon Volcano's continuing unrest. In his weekly vlog uploaded on his official Facebook page, Marcos said he visited Albay to check on the condition of the evacuees. 'Pinuntahan din natin ang ating mga kababayan sa Bicol na apektado sa pagputok ng Bulkang Mayon. Ang naabutan naman namin doon ay maayos naman at maganda ang kalagayan ng ating mga evacuee. Kahit papaano ay nabigyan sila ng lugar at nabibigyan sila ng mga tulong (We visited our countrymen in Bicol affected by Mayon Volcano's unrest. What we saw is the evacuees are in good condition),' Marcos said. Marcos also reiterated that the government is ready to provide the necessary assistance to the families who have been displaced because of Mayon's increasing volcanic activity. He acknowledged that Mayon's unrest could last for a few months. 'Baka tumagal pa ng ilang mga buwan ang kanilang pagka-evacuate hanggang matigil na ang pagputok ng Bulkang Mayon (They may be forced to evacuate for months until Mayon Volcano's activity stops),' Marcos said. 'Kaya pinaghahandaan nating mabuti na kahit tumagal, ay handa ang pamahalaan na bigyan ng tulong doon sa mga na-evacuate sa six-kilometer radius ng Bulkang Mayon (That's why, we are making sure that if it lasts for months, the government is ready to provide assistance to those who evacuate because they are living within the six-kilometer radius permanent danger zone of Mayon Volcano).' In a media interview on the sidelines of the International Trade Forum at the Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig City on Thursday, Marcos said all available resources will be tapped to help Mayon evacuees, stressing that the government must be 'sensitive' to the needs of the affected residents in Albay province. Mayon Volcano's restiveness has forced nearly 18,000 individuals to stay in evacuation centers in the province's six towns and two cities. Marcos on Wednesday visited the Guinobatan Community College evacuation center to assess the condition of the displaced families and lead the distribution of government assistance. In a situation briefing at the Albay Astrodome, Marcos said concerned government agencies must provide relief assistance to Mayon evacuees for 90 days, the estimated maximum period of unrest of the volcano. Mayon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3.

Source: Philippines News Agency