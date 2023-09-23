PBBM: Bagong Pinas Serbisyo Fair to bring new hope, beginnings

The simultaneous launch of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in various parts of the country will give Filipinos 'new hope and new beginnings,' President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said on Saturday. 'Ang programang ito ay isa lamang sa mga unang hakbangin ng pamahalaan upang magkaroon ng bagong pagasa at bagong simula ang mga Pilipino. Magkakahiwalay man ang ating mga isla, pinagbubuklod-buklod naman tayo ng isang diwa at isang pangarap - isang bagong Pilipinas para sa bagong Pilipino (This program is just one of the first initiatives of the government to give Filipinos new hope and a new beginning. Our islands may be detached from one another, but we are united by one spirit and one dream - a new Philippines for the new Filipino),' the President said as he led the national launch of the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair at Camarines Sur Polytechnic College Gymnasium in Nabua town. 'Tinipon namin ang iba't ibang ahensiya ng pamahalaan upang sama-samang maghatid sa inyo ng mga benepisyong magpapagaan sa inyong mga kalagayan (We gathered various government agencies to deliver services that would improve your lives).' During the launch, the government also provided assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, senior citizens, and the sick. Marcos pledged that his administration would continue improving its services and attend to the needs of all Filipinos. 'Iisa po ang ating hangarin - na maisulong ang bagong Pilipinas na maipagmamalaki nating ipamana sa ating mga anak at sa mga susunod na henerasyon (We have one goal -- to promote a new Philippines that we can proudly pass on to our children and the future generations),' he said. 'Sa tulong ninyo, mapagtatagumapayan natin ang anumang mga hamon sa buhay. Basta't nagkakaisa, walang pagsubok o kahirapan ang hindi natin kakayanin (With your help, we can overcome any challenges in life. So long as we are united, there is no trial or difficulty we cannot handle).' The two-day caravan was held simultaneously in Monkayo, Davao de Oro, led by Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and Special Assistant to the President Antonio Lagdameo Jr.; at the Visayas State University in Tolosa, Leyte led by House of Representatives Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez; and at the Mariano Marcos State University in Laoag, Ilocos Norte led by 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos III. In Camarines Sur, the BPSF hosts 75 programs and services from 29 government agencies, including social services, livelihood and educational services, and other regulatory functions that would benefit 120,000 residents. Unity, progress Pangandaman said the BPSF is another crucial step toward achieving bureaucratic efficiency and improving delivery by bringing government services closer to the public. 'This is the new face of Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) - united and progressive. I am happy to be part of this activity, which aims to bring various government services closer to the Filipino people,' she added. Pangandaman said it is the government's desire for Filipinos to take advantage of the services and the benefits that they need. 'The Department of Budget and Management follows the mandate of the President to provide enough budget (for) the important programs and projects of the government agencies,' she added. Davao de Oro 1st District Rep. Maria Carmen Zamora said about PHP292 million worth of services would be offered by the government agencies in the province - social services (PHP91.5 million), livelihood and education (PHP15.8 million), regulatory functions (PHP5 million), and other services (PHP179.7 million). 'These services will be given to 47,281 beneficiaries for the two-day event,' she added. Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno said the BPSF is just one of the many national programs and services in store for the Davao Region while Davao de Oro Governor Dorothy Gonzaga said the beneficiaries have strengthened their beliefs that there is a working government. Beneficiaries thank PBBM Mechelle Villamero, 21, of Barangay Santiago, Nabua town, Camarines Sur is grateful for the educational assistance she received from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). "Gusto ko po magpasalamat dahil makakatulong po ito sa aking pag-aaral. Information Technology po ang course ko and need ko po ng laptop. Makakadagdag po ito sa ipon ko (I want to thank the government because this will help me in my studies. I am taking up Information Technology and I need a laptop. It will also add to my savings)," Villamero said. Josephine Nablo, 43, another beneficiary of the DSWD aid, said she would use the money for her son's school supplies. More than 10,000 beneficiaries from the province were expected to receive the DSWD financial assistance. Meanwhile, the Department of Labor and Employment released salaries amounting to PHP8.6 million to 2,122 Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) beneficiaries from the 3rd, 4th, and 5th Districts of Camarines Sur. Jay-R delos Santos, 25, of Balatan town said the money he would receive would be for his parents' medicines. "Para po sa mga magulang ko. Mga matatanda na po sila. Malaking tulong po ito. Medyo matagal na naman may ma-iinom sila (For my parents, they are already old. This is a big help because they will have medicine to take for some time)," he said. Maricel Chavez, 38, another TUPAD beneficiary, said the money would be for the medical consultation of her three children who have disabilities. "Mapabulong po kami, makakadagdag po yung matatangap ko, kaya salamat, Mr. President, kasi natutulungan mo kami (We will go to hospital for treatment and the money I will receive will augment our financial needs. Thank you, Mr. President, for helping us)," she said. The Department of Agriculture, Philippine Coconut Authority, Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, and National Dairy Authority distributed tractors, harvesters, hauling trucks, and other farm machinery and equipment. For the Bicolano fisherfolk, the Bureau of Fishery and Aquatic Resources distributed fish cage packages and motorized bancas. The Department of Health, meanwhile, provided wheelchairs to disabled senior citizens and those suffering from various illnesses. The fair is also holding a Kadiwa Caravan featuring farm goods produced by the province. The BPSF is intended to be replicated in every province to speed up the delivery of government services to the countryside. The fair is one of several flagship programs and projects launched under the all-inclusive 'Bagong Pilipinas' brand of governance and leadership campaign, highlighting the Marcos administration's commitment toward the attainment of comprehensive policy reforms and full economic recovery.

Source: Philippines News Agency