The Treasury Department, Ministry of Finance and Economy announced that the payment of Service Pension and Derivative Pension by cash for September 2020 is on Monday, 28th September and Tuesday, 29th September 2020. The Department will continue the payments via Drive Thru method at the following venues.

For the Brunei Muara District, payments will be made at the International Convention Centre, Berakas via Drive Thru; and in the Tutong District, payments will be made at Tutong Civic Centre also via Drive Thru. While in the Belait District and the Temburong District, payments will be made at the Counters of Treasury Department respectively.

The payment of pensions will commence at 7:30 in the morning until 3:30 in the afternoon. Payment on the following days will be made at the Ministry of Finance and Economy for Brunei Muara District while for Belait District, Tutong District and Temburong District will be made at the Treasury Department branches in every district for 10 working days. The recipients with bank accounts but have not registered to the Treasury Department are advised to bring along copies of their bank account card for their pension payment to be processed the next month. For further information, contact 2380822 or 2383469.

Source: Radio Television Brunei