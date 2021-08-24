Payment of Old Age Pensions, Pensions and Disability Allowances and Monthly Welfare Assistance, BKB for the month of August, starting on the 23rd until the 28th of August 2021. Payment of pensions and allowances are carried out via drive-thru in several locations with open areas in all four districts. The drive-thru payment is staggered from 8 in the morning to 12 noon and continues at 2 to 5 in the afternoon except for Friday, from 8 to 11.30 in the morning and from 2:15 to 5.00 in the afternoon.

In Brunei Muara District, payments are held at 82 locations. The drive-thru method is one of the initiatives of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

17 locations are available in Belait District. For recipients who do not have a vehicle or are unwell, they are required to appoint a representative by filling in the form, bring along the recipient’s original identity card and certified by the respective Head of Village.

Meanwhile in the Tutong district, 24 locations are available. Recipients are reminded to always adhere to the SOPs set by the Ministry of Health such as wearing a face mask and be there according to the date and time given.

Temburong district, 16 locations are available. Payment of Pensions and Allowances are made in advance to enable payment to make in stages for the safety of all parties and to limit crowds.

Source: Radio Television Brunei