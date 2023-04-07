Paying Zakat Fitrah in the Month of Ramadhan

Paying zakat or tithe is the fourth pillar of Islam after fasting in the month of Ramadhan. The meaning of tithe in terms of language is pure, clean, blessing, increasing and fertile, while in terms of syarak, it means giving out part of the property at a certain rate according to the specified conditions to be distributed to a group who are eligible to receive it.

This year, a total of 362 amils were appointed for 142 areas and places to collect tithes nationwide. The zakat fitrah rate for each person who eats fragrant rice is $2.84. While the nisab zakat for Siamese rice is $1.93 which is equivalent to 2 kilos 268 grammes of rice.

The Zakat Fitrah collection for 1443 Hijrah was $1,114,697.18 cents compared to 1442 Hijrah, which was $1,013,534.93. Meanwhile, Muzakki or individuals who pay zakat fitrah in 1443 hijrah was 354,940 people. As for the property tithe collection, $20,795,910.30 in 1443 Hijrah. Muzzaki for property tithe in 1443 hijrah was 6,201 people.

Since 2021, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) has introduced an online zakat fitrah payment service to facilitate Muslim community in the country to fulfill their zakat fitrah obligations. Although payment of zakat fitrah is implemented online, the method of paying zakat fitrah through amils continues as usual.

