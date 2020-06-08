​Muslims are urged to always be patient. This is because patience is a key of Iman or faith. It is also the most powerful weapon when facing trials, disasters or difficulties. In yesterday’s Friday sermon, the Khatib or prayer leader touched on the world environment day, which is celebrated every 5th of June. It is a global platform aimed to instil and raise awareness among all levels of the community in together playing their role in protecting the environment.

According to the khatib, in supporting this desire, the public should instil a sense of responsibility, awareness and willingness in keeping the environment clean. This, he added, is because Allah Subahanahu Wata’ala loves beauty and cleanliness. The sermon also stressed on preventive measures in curbing the risk of infectious diseases. He also added as the country’s citizens and residents, we should perform our respective social responsibilities and enculture the preventive measures to control and further reduce the risk of infections from the outbreak. We should also not be complacent and comfortable with the easing of preventive measures initiated. This is because, although the COVID-19 infection in the country is under control, we are still not free from its threat. Furthermore we should also together increase reciting doas and supplications for the epidemic to end and hope that all citizens and residents in the country are blessed and under the protection of Allah SWT as well as safe from all outbreaks of disease, dangers and disasters.

Source: Radio Television Brunei