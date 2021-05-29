49 male recruits of the Auxiliary Police Officer 1st Squad 2021 who underwent basic training ended their training with a Passing Out parade. The ceremony was held at the Main Drill grounds of the Police Training Centre, Royal Brunei Police Force.

On hand to officiate the prize presentation was Dato Paduka Haji Awang Mohammad Hassan bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Awang Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force. Recruit Nurhelmizan bin Jali @ Helmi Anak Jali was selected as the best academic recruit of the Auxiliary Police Officer Squad 01/2021. Meanwhile, the Best Outdoor Training title went to Recruit Muhammad Rafie Afandi bin Razali.

