Pasay City Customs Seizes P4.5 Million Worth of Marijuana at NAIA

PASAY CITY — The Bureau of Customs at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) has seized a parcel containing 323 grams of high-grade marijuana, valued at approximately PHP 4.5 million, in Pasay City, officials reported on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the illegal substance was discovered at the Central Mail Exchange Center on May 29. The marijuana, known as 'kush,' originated from Toronto, Canada, and was concealed in a shipment declared as a "gift," destined for an individual in Quezon City. The consignee, whose identity has not been disclosed, is now facing investigation and possible prosecution for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (RA 9165) in conjunction with the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (RA 10863).

The successful interception was a joint operation involving the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking through international mail.