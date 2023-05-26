Parts of Taytay, Cainta waterless on May 29-31

Residents in some parts of the municipalities of Taytay and Cainta in Rizal province will go waterless as Manila Water Company (Manila Water) has scheduled service improvement activities from May 29 to 31.

In its advisory on Friday, Manila Water said the affected areas from 10 p.m. of May 29 to 4 a.m. of May 30 in Taytay are parts of Barangays Dolores and San Isidro, particularly in L. Wood Road corner Manila East Road, for valve maintenance.

Parts of Barangay San Isidro, specifically along E. Rodriguez corner Ortigas Extension, will be waterless from 10 p.m. of May 30 to 4 a.m. of May 31, for line meter and strainer declogging.

In Cainta, the affected areas from 11 p.m. of May 30 to 5 a.m. of May 31 are parts of Barangay San Isidro, particularly in Birmingham corner Sunset Drive, Brookeside Hills Subdivision, for line maintenance.

The water firm advised residents in the affected areas to store enough water to supply their needs during the service improvement activities.

It reminded the affected customers that once water service is restored, they should conduct flushing by letting the water flow out of their faucets for a few minutes until it becomes clear.

Source: Philippines News Agency