Participate in International Minangkabau Literacy Festival

Brunei Darussalam will participate in the International Minangkabau Literacy Festival, IMLF which will take place in Padang, West Sumatra, Republic of Indonesia. During the festival, they will hold Nakhoda Manis theatrical performance. The delegation to the festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Home Affairs. A total of 15 countries participate in the festival.

Lakap Lagor Entertainment, LLE's delegation comprising 19 participants of the country's artists left on 19th February morning, for Indonesia to participate in the festival.

Source: Radio Television Brunei