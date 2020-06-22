Brunei Darussalam will experience a Partial Solar Eclipse, 21st June 2020 from 10 past 3 until 5.23 in the afternoon. The matter was informed by the Survey Department, Ministry of Development.

During the eclipse phenomenon, the Muslim ummah are commended to perform the Sunat Solar Eclipse Prayer. In this regard, the Ministry of Religious Affairs through the Mosque Affairs Department will hold a Sunat Solar Eclipse Prayer after the mass Asar Prayer at all mosques, suraus and religious halls with the focus at Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampung Kiarong. The public is welcomed to together perform the Sunat Solar Eclipse Prayer in accordance ot the guidelines and procedures set while in mosques, suraus and religious halls as well as adhering to the advice from the Ministry of Health.

Source: Radio Television Brunei