Partial Road Temporary Closure

Part of the Muara-Tutong highway, past the Meragang flyover up to Berakas Interchange – towards Tutong will be temporarily closed from Monday, 7th March, to Sunday, 20th March, 2022, from 8 in the morning to 6 in the afternoon.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release stated that the closure is to enable repair and new asphalt resurfacing works to be conducted. Highway users are advised to always be careful when passing through the area.

Any complaints, contact Talian Darussalam 123; or Livechat 833 3123; or email: ‘pro@pwd.gov.bn’.

Source: Radio Television Brunei