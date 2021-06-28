Road users are advised to comply by traffic signs and speed limits at the temporary closure area at Jalan Kumbang Pasang. The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informs that the temporary closure starts yesterday until work is completed.

The road closures include near the entrance of Jalan Ong Sum Ping towards the town center, from 8:00 in the morning to 10:00 in the evening. The closure is to make way for the underground sewer pipe repair works to be carried out. For any complaints, the public may call Talian Darussalam 123 or Livechat 8333123, Facebook: Public Works Department, Brunei Darussalam or Email: pro@pwd.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei