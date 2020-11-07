The partial road closure on the left lane of Jalan Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha, heading towards Tutong is resumed.

The closure is due to the ongoing road resurfacing works in the area. The closure starts from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and will reopen as soon as the works are completed. The Public Works Department would like to remind the public to be careful when going through the area and obey road signs and speed limit to avoid undesirable incidents. For any complaint, the public may contact the department through Talian Darussalam: 123, Livechat 8333123, Facebook: Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam and email: 'pro@pwd.gov.bn'.

Source: Radio Television Brunei