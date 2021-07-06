The left side or slow lane of the carriageway at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien is temporarily closed. The Public works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release stated that the road closure leading towards Temburong District, near the Labu Estate roundabout is to allow for tree cutting works along the road.

The road will be re-opened as soon as works are completed. In this regard, road users are advised to be cautious and considerate as well as to adhere to the bridge regulations, signage and speed limit, to avoid undesirable incidents.

For further enquiries or complaints, contact Talian Darussalam: 123; or livechat 8333123; Facebook: Jabatan Kerja Raya, Brunei Darussalam; e-mail to permit.jambatan@pwd.gov.bn; or pro@pwd.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei