Part of the road at the Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Bridge, two kilometres from Labu roundabout towards Kota Batu will be temporarily closed, starting on the 11th until the 13th of February 2022.

The Public Works Department in its Press Release informed, the closure will start from 10 in the evening to 6 in the morning. The closure was due to UNN’s fibre optic repair work in the area. Road users are reminded to always be cautious when passing through the area, to comply with the traffic signage as well as to obey the speed limit to avoid any undesired events.

Source: Radio Television Brunei