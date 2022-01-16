Part of the Kiarong Tunnel, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Highway is closed tonight, Saturday, 15th January until Tuesday, 18th January from 10 at night to 4 in the morning.

The Public Works Department, Ministry of Development in its press release informed that the temporary road closure is to allow light replacement works at the tunnel. Therefore, road users are reminded to be cautious when passing through the area as well as obey the traffic signs and comply with the speed limit to prevent undesirable incidents.

Source: Radio Television Brunei