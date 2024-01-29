Pangasinan Seeks Revival of Water Concession Deal with Manila Water Philippine Ventures

Pangasinan, Philippines – In a move to potentially revitalize a previously terminated contract, officials from the provincial government of Pangasinan and Manila Water Philippine Ventures (MWVP) are planning a meeting this quarter to discuss the reactivation of their water concession agreement. The deal, valued at PHP8 billion, was initially signed on January 14, 2022, for a 25-year bulk water supply but faced termination in December of the same year.

According to Philippines News Agency, Governor Ramon V. Guico III expressed his administration's openness to the project. The office, in a press statement on Monday, highlighted the Provincial Government of Pangasinan's (PGP) intent to attract investors for revenue generation in the province. The original agreement with MWVP, signed during the tenure of former Governor Amado Espino III, was annulled after the Manila Water Company Inc. pointed out alleged issues with the provincial government's approach.

The Philippine News Agency reported that MWVP is actively seeking to renew the water concession deal. A statement from MWVP underscored the mutual interest of both the provincial government and the MWVP consortium in exploring partnerships for water supply, despite the earlier termination of the contract. This initiative is seen as a chance to reevaluate the terms of the former agreement and forge a renewed collaboration for the benefit of Pangasinenses.

Emphasizing the necessity of adequate water infrastructure for the province's economic growth, both parties are examining ways to facilitate this critical service. Melvin Tan, Manila Water Non-East Zone chief operating officer, stated that Manila Water is expanding its presence in major Philippine cities, including Pangasinan. Manila Water currently operates in Calasiao town through a 25-year joint venture with the Calasiao Water District, indicating its ongoing commitment to the region's water management needs.