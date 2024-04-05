Pangasinan Advocates Expansion of Successful Corporate Farming Initiative

LINGAYEN, PANGASINAN — Governor Ramon Guico III is championing the expansion of Pangasinan's corporate farming initiative, appealing to local farmers to participate after a pilot project demonstrated substantial benefits in agricultural productivity and cost efficiency. The appeal was made during the State of the Province Address (SOPA) marking Pangasinan's 444th founding anniversary, emphasizing the strategic role of agriculture in the province's development.

According to Philippines News Agency, the pilot phase of corporate farming, conducted during the 2022-2023 dry cropping season, involved four farmer cooperative associations and encompassed 66.03 hectares. The initiative resulted in significant cost reductions and increased yields: a 9.08 percent decrease in production costs for hybrid palay and an 8.04 percent reduction for inbred varieties. These improvements were highlighted alongside yield enhancements of 10.62 percent for hybrid palay and 13.87 percent for inbred, translating into more substantial harvests and lower expenses per unit produced.

In 2023, the program expanded to cover 154.55 hectares, producing 773 metric tons of palay. This expansion underscores the tangible benefits of corporate farming, such as reduced expenditure on fertilizers, water, and labor. Furthermore, through collaboration with the Philippine Center for Post-Harvest and Mechanization, participating cooperatives received crucial agricultural machinery, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

The program now encompasses around 1,000 members across Pangasinan's six congressional districts, reflecting a broad-based approach to agricultural enhancement. The corporate farming model in Pangasinan, underpinned by the Guico administration, integrates resources from various sectors, including local and national government agencies, the private sector, and financial institutions, to bolster food production and economic sustainability in agriculture.

This initiative also aligns with the national Masagana Program for Agriculture, aiming to elevate food self-sufficiency. Notably, Pangasinan achieved a 209 percent rice sufficiency level in 2023, with significant contributions from both rice and corn sectors, underscoring the province's pivotal role in the national agricultural landscape.