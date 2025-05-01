Panakod Adau Gayoh’ Celebration Signals Community Unity in Tutong



Tutong: The Pakatan Sang Jati Dusun of Brunei Darussalam, in partnership with the Kampung Bukit Udal and Kampung Penapar Consultative Council, is hosting the Panakod Adau Gayoh Celebration. The event, themed ‘Sehati Mencapai Wawasan Negara’, spans four days and is being held at the Multipurpose Hall, Pakatan Sang Jati Dusun, Kampung Bukit Udal in the Tutong District.





According to Radio Television Brunei, the celebration was graced by the presence of Awang Mohammad Sofian bin Haji Basri, Acting Tutong District Officer. This annual event follows the paddy harvesting season and serves as a gesture of gratitude and a testament to the unity within the community. The celebration features a variety of activities, including cultural performances, recreational sports, a bazaar, and handicraft displays. Additionally, there are traditional food exhibitions for attendees to enjoy. The community has opened the event to the public, and it will continue until this Sunday.

