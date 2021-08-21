Contributions amounting $16,175.11 was received by the Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021, 19th August. The donations were made by 5 agencies and associations.

The Islamic Da’wah Centre handed over $4,310.11. It was gathered through the ‘Brunei Peduli Palestin’ Programme. Meanwhile, the Hassanal Bolkiah Boys Arabic Secondary School presented $3,015 from the school officers, staff and the school students

The Brunei Darussalam Women Graduates Association handed over contribution amounting to $5,050 from the proceed for ‘Roses for Palestine’ Project. Brunei Darussalam Women’s Business Council made a contribution of 1 thousand dollar from the council’s sales activity and donation group.

Members of Wargamas Association gathered $2,800 for the fund.

Donations can be made to the Palestine Humanitarian Fund via online through the Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BIBD account at 00-001-010072082 or through SMS by typing “BANTU (no space)” followed by the amount 1, 5, 10, 15, 20, 50 or 100 and send to 38111 for Datastream Digital Sendirian Berhad (DST) customers and send to 39999 for Progresif Sendirian Berhad and Imagine Sendirian Berhad customers. It is opened until the 23rd of this month.

Source: Radio Television Brunei