The Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021 received a contribution amounting to $110,000.

The contribution was from Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei, TAIB and was handed over to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. The contribution was collected from the public and customers of Perbadanan TAIB through Perbadanan TAIB services such as Online Banking and ATM. The campaign and donation collection for the Palestine Humanitarian Fund 2021 through the Perbadanan TAIB services was closed on the 23rd of August.

Source: Radio Television Brunei