​The Panting Exhibition 2021 highlights the talents of painters and provides opportunity to the public to view the local paintings. The exhibition is held at the Mabohai Shopping Complex.

20 local painters joined the exhibition which was organised by the complex and Astera Consultant with the cooperation of Brunei Darussalam BIMP-EAGA Business Council. Over 100 paintings produced by the former students of Meragang Sixth Form Centre, Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College and Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College are being exhibited. The exhibition is open for the public until end of this month from 10 in the morning to 7 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei