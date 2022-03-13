Within a span of 30 years, the relation between Brunei Darussalam and People’s Republic of China is developing in various fields. In the field of education, the recent few years have seen both participation in the ASEAN-China Vocational Education Summit Forum and signing of Memorandums of Understanding in areas of higher education. While the bilateral cooperation continues at a steady pace in matters pertaining to academia and research, it makes such cooperation more meaningful such as the drawing competition that was held. The Minister of Education explained the matter during the Online Awarding Ceremony of the Painting Competition Friendship between China and Brunei to Commemorate the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations’ 30th Anniversary. The event was held yesterday morning.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman believed that such an event is a great opportunity for the students to bring out their artistic talents whilst reflecting the value of friendship between the two countries.

The competition received over 80 participations from 14 schools who overcame the inconveniences and difficulties brought about by the raging pandemic and online schooling. After careful selection, 30 paintings have won prizes in first, second and third places as well as consolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei