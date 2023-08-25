Pagudpud to hire nurses for deployment to rural villages

The local government of Pagudpud, the northernmost town of Ilocos Norte province, is looking for registered nurses to be deployed to its 14 rural villages. Mayor Rafael Ralph Benemerito II confirmed this on Friday as he announced the villages in need of nurses: Balaoi, Caunayan, Pancian, Pasaleng, Baduang, Saguigui, Subec, Burayoc, Caparispisan, Saud, Ligaya, Tarrag, Aggasi and Dampig. 'These nurses may come from these barangays in order for them to serve their own local communities,' he said. At least 11 registered nurses will be hired on contractual basis with a stipend of PHP18,000 per month under the NARS (Nurses Assigned in Rural Areas) program. Interested applicants may email their resume at pagudpud.hrmo@gmail.com. Aside from the Pagudpud government, the provincial government of Ilocos Norte also continues to hire nurses for its public hospitals. The 'Sagip Nars Program' of the province sustains the steady employment of newly registered nurses and at the same time, provides the necessary experience for their certificates of training. The program has been in place since 2004 and has employed more than 10,000 registered nurses from the province.

Source: Philippines News Agency