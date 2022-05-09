The paddy industry sector recorded a 6.4 per cent increase from 6.18 million dollars in 2020 to 6.58 million dollars in 2021. The increase was in line with the vision and mission of the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism as well as the Department of Agriculture and Agrifood, which are enhancing agriculture industry output growth to generate economic growth and achieve the Wawasan Brunei 2035. To date, 516 farmers are involved in the paddy planting industry. This year, the sector's output is estimated to reach 3,097 metric tonnes of paddy valued at 3.87 million dollars.

According to the Acting Director of Agriculture and Agrifood, the department has implemented various efforts and initiatives to enhance a dynamic and sustainable economy in the paddy industry sector. Dayang Hajah Masliana Yuliah binti Abdullah said this includes efforts to increase paddy productivity in every hectare, focusing on the use of hybrid seeds and its output. The department also opened new paddy planting areas such as the Panchor Murai 'A' and 'B' Agriculture Development Area covering 90 hectares of land, and the 500 hectare-Kandol Agriculture Development Area in Belait District.

The Department of Agriculture and Agrifood is also active in research collaborations with international institutions in identifying high-yield paddy varieties that are suitable to be planted in the country. To further increase the country's paddy output, paddy and rice processing systems are also upgraded, which involves corporatization of the Wasan Rice and Paddy Processing Complex to Darussalam Assets, Ministry of Finance and Economy.

Source: Radio Television Brunei