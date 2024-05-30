Paalam Advances to Quarterfinals in Olympic Qualifiers

MANILA: In his toughest fight so far, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2nd World Olympic Qualifying Tournament on Thursday after a challenging match against Armenia's Artur Bazeyan in the 57kg category at the Hua Mak Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Philippines News Agency, he was committed to giving his best for the Philippines despite the difficulties he faced during the bout. The final score was a 4-1 decision in Paalam's favor, but the match was highly contested, with three judges scoring the bout evenly at 28-all after four rounds. Don Abnett, the Olympic coach of the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), praised Paalam's tactics and ability to land effective punches. ABAP secretary-general Marcus Manalo explained that despite the even scores, Paalam's performance in the earlier rounds secured the overall victory. Paalam is set to face Jose Luis De Los Santos of the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals on Friday, with a chance to secure a return ticket to the Olympic Games in Paris.