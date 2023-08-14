P1.8-M suspected shabu seized in Negros operation

Police operatives have seized close to PHP2 million worth of suspected shabu and arrested a suspect during a buy-bust operation in Barangy Boloc-boloc, Sibulan, Negros Oriental, on Sunday. The 42-year-old suspect identified as Ian Rey Derama Completo, a resident of Villa Pastoral in Barangay Batinguel of this capital city, was arrested after he allegedly sold suspected shabu to an undercover operative. Lt. Stephen Polinar, deputy chief of the Police Community Affairs and Development Unit (PCADU) of the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO), Monday said Completo yielded more or less 265 grams of suspected shabu valued at PHP1.8 million. 'The suspect is a high-value individual in the police's list of drug personalities and has been under close surveillance for months now,' Polinar said. A complaint for violation of Sec. 5 (possession) and Sec. 11 (sale) of illegal drugs of Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act was filed before the Provincial Prosecutor's Office against the suspect, he added. Polinar said the arrest of Completo comes amid ongoing massive synchronized police operations in the province against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality. The weekend operation was conducted jointly by the Sibulan police, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of NOPPO and in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the province, said Sibulan police chief, Maj. Ricky Dacotdacot.

Source: Philippines News Agency